MakiSwap Reaches Market Cap of $8.63 Million (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and $700,899.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00093169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,287.93 or 1.00341783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.89 or 0.07013497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.