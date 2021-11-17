Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGY opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

