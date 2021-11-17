Magnachip Semiconductor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 18,017 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,037% compared to the typical daily volume of 843 call options.

Shares of MX stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

