Magnachip Semiconductor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 18,017 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,037% compared to the typical daily volume of 843 call options.
Shares of MX stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
