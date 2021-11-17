Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 94779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 237,389 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $3,100,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $2,204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 71,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

