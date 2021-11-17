Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

MGIC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. 146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,015. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 1,061.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 75.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

