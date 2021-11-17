Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $219.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 148.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,735. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

