Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MACE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,597. Mace Security International has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.