Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MACE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,597. Mace Security International has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.60.
Mace Security International Company Profile
