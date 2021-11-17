Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the October 14th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LYSDY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 163,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,607. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

