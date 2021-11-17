Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 7.7%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.15. 134,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,301,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAZR. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.08% and a negative net margin of 1,833.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.