Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.06.

Shares of LITE opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.65.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,135. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

