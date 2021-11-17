LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 147.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LTC Properties stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of LTC Properties worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.