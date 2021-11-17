LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.53

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 1906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $932.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 111.86% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 104.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.