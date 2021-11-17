LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,803,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,386,000 after buying an additional 251,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 37.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,754,000 after acquiring an additional 702,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 30.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,967,000 after acquiring an additional 286,509 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 354.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 584,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE MIC opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%. The company had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $37.3868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

