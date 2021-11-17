LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,072 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Covanta in the second quarter worth $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Covanta by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Covanta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,681,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Covanta in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Covanta by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CVA opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.33. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

