LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

NYSE AFG opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,617 shares of company stock worth $4,861,432. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.