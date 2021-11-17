LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUB. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of AUB opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

