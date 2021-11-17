LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,903 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,901 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $2,219,659.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,908,578.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.67%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

