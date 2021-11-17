LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,588 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ALEX opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

