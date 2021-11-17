Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 123,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,729,737 shares.The stock last traded at $252.00 and had previously closed at $244.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.55. The company has a market cap of $170.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.