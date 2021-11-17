Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $253.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $246.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

