L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $96.56. The stock had a trading volume of 55,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,632. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.20.

LRLCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

