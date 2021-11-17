Loop Capital Increases Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $60.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRBY. Evercore ISI began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

WRBY stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired 242,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.41 per share, for a total transaction of $13,217,494.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,483,000.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

