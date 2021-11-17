Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,181.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

