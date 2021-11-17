Loom Network Market Cap Hits $121.70 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $121.70 million and approximately $40.76 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.25 or 0.00224233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

