LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NASDAQ LOGC opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $9.74.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,307.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. Equities analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGC. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

