LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,080.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $2,080.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.34 or 0.00420632 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001100 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.56 or 0.01084434 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,009,209 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,432 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

