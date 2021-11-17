Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $107.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 17,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,065,869.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,919,873. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,141 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.