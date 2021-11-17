Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Announces Earnings Results

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports.

LAC stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. 128,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,622. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lithium Americas by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lithium Americas by 50.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 21,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 49.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.16.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

