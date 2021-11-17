Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 294,701 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 421,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 156,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

