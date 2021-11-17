Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.73 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $13.73 million and approximately $2,935.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,364.64 or 0.99388424 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 744,695,419 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

