Linker Coin Price Reaches $0.0963 on Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0963 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $55,967.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00220479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.