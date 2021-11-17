Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$78.29 on Wednesday. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$58.58 and a 52-week high of C$91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$69.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

