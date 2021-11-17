Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.21). Limoneira posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMNR. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 5,708 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 321,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,200.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Limoneira by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Limoneira by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.47 million, a PE ratio of -40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.95%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

