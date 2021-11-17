LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0395 on Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $40.49 million and approximately $117,852.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00048515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00225963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,065,892,842 coins and its circulating supply is 1,024,882,564 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

