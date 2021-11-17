Lightning Bitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $136,693.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001456 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $136,693.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

