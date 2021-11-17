Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $19.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $412.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $168,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,631 shares of company stock worth $390,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

