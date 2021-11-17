Lido DAO Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.71 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00006225 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $92.02 million and $5.71 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00068018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00071188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00093817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,887.71 or 0.99420477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.43 or 0.06964888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

