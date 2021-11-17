Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEY. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 134 ($1.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 124.20 ($1.62).

LON CEY opened at GBX 104.39 ($1.36) on Tuesday. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 137.12 ($1.79). The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.09.

In other news, insider Ross Jerrard purchased 15,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Also, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

