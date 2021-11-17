Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 148.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,110 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,028,000 after buying an additional 333,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,492,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,843,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,898,000 after buying an additional 81,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,579,000 after buying an additional 392,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 39.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,366,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,116,000 after buying an additional 383,828 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

