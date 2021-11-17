Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $32.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 616.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. 831,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

