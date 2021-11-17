Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Li-Cycle.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

LICY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000.

NYSE:LICY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.