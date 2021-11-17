Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Short Interest Update

Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the October 14th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Levitee Labs in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.86 target price for the company.

LVTTF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,739. Levitee Labs has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34.

