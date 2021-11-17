Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded at TheStreet

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $624,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,608 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

