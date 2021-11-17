Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lennar by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after acquiring an additional 381,936 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 105.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.94. 49,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,824. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lennar has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

