Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%.

LEGN stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 724,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -50.62 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEGN. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 228.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 131,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2,374.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 54,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 39.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.