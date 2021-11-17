Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Down 53.4% in October

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the October 14th total of 125,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lefteris Acquisition by 3.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lefteris Acquisition by 4.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lefteris Acquisition by 57.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 906,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 329,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lefteris Acquisition by 26.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 134,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

LFTR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 23,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,498. Lefteris Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

