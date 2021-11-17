Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of LVTX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,718. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61.

Several research analysts have commented on LVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

