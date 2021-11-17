Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass Sells 903 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $85,035.60.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $158,706.95.

On Saturday, September 4th, Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $2,176,924.12.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.99. 1,040,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $85.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $6,857,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $2,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

