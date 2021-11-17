Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWIM. Barclays increased their target price on Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.22.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

