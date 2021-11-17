Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 5,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,024,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.
LTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92.
Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)
Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.
